Phoenixcoin (PXC) One Day Volume Hits $803.00

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0126 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $1.05 million and $803.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded up 20.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,058.66 or 1.00037479 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00033370 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $408.15 or 0.01198827 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.15 or 0.00373471 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.72 or 0.00410387 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006107 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005280 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00051583 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 83,629,750 coins. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

