PhoenixDAO Price Up 0.8% Over Last Week (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. During the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. PhoenixDAO has a market cap of $2.70 million and approximately $115,703.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PhoenixDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.0437 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PhoenixDAO Profile

PhoenixDAO is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,929,104 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PhoenixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

