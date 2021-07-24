Phore (PHR) Market Cap Hits $4.40 Million

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 24th. Over the last week, Phore has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. Phore has a market capitalization of $4.40 million and $3,872.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000525 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004137 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00007624 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00008608 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.73 or 0.00254541 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,573,150 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official website is phore.io . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

