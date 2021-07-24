PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.19. PHX Minerals shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 229,608 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PHX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Northland Securities started coverage on PHX Minerals in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on PHX Minerals in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PHX Minerals in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.93.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $92.72 million, a PE ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.15.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 33.52%. The business had revenue of $6.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 million. On average, analysts predict that PHX Minerals Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $138,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. Robotti Robert increased its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 629,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 28.24% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals Company Profile (NYSE:PHX)

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2020, it had proved reserves of 57.7 Bcfe.

