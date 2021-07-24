Pickle Finance Hits Market Cap of $11.91 Million (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 24th. One Pickle Finance coin can currently be bought for $7.63 or 0.00022571 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded up 13.4% against the dollar. Pickle Finance has a total market cap of $11.91 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00049615 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002717 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00016217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $291.02 or 0.00860749 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Pickle Finance Profile

Pickle Finance (PICKLE) is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,566,303 coins and its circulating supply is 1,560,241 coins. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Pickle Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pickle Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pickle Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

