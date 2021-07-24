Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,097 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 328,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 305,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 54,859 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,678,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,939,000 after acquiring an additional 36,823 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PPC shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Shares of PPC opened at $21.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.71. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $26.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

