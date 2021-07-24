Pillar (PLR) One Day Volume Hits $212,634.00

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Pillar coin can now be purchased for $0.0288 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Pillar has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. Pillar has a total market capitalization of $7.48 million and $212,634.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00049127 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002844 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00016404 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $291.67 or 0.00850792 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005667 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Pillar Coin Profile

Pillar (CRYPTO:PLR) is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io . Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Buying and Selling Pillar

