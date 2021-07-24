Pinkcoin Price Reaches $0.0048 on Top Exchanges (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $2.05 million and $9,634.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.27 or 0.00408667 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002914 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00013205 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.46 or 0.01377177 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000095 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000156 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000217 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 454,612,849 coins and its circulating supply is 429,352,413 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

