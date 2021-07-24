Pivot Token (PVT) Reaches Market Cap of $1.04 Million

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 24th. In the last week, Pivot Token has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Pivot Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Pivot Token has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $36,800.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pivot Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00048605 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00016396 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $285.86 or 0.00840709 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005756 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Pivot Token Coin Profile

PVT is a coin. It was first traded on August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Pivot Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pivot Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pivot Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.