Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.76 Billion

Analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to post $8.76 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.76 billion and the lowest is $7.72 billion. Plains All American Pipeline posted sales of $3.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 171.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full-year sales of $32.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.67 billion to $38.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $32.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.82 billion to $38.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Plains All American Pipeline.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Plains All American Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAA. Mizuho lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Plains All American Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAA. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. 44.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Further Reading: FinTech

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plains All American Pipeline (PAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.