PlayFuel (PLF) Price Up 9.5% This Week

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. PlayFuel has a market cap of $2.86 million and approximately $4.89 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PlayFuel has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. One PlayFuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00049251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002843 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00016458 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $292.72 or 0.00852368 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005656 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC.

About PlayFuel

PlayFuel (CRYPTO:PLF) is a coin. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for PlayFuel is news.playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official website is playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

