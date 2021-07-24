Plian (PI) Reaches Market Cap of $5.26 Million

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Plian coin can now be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Plian has a total market capitalization of $5.26 million and $54,025.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Plian has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Plian Profile

Plian (CRYPTO:PI) is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 830,980,171 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

