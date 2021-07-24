PlotX (PLOT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $475,558.00

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One PlotX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0549 or 0.00000161 BTC on exchanges. PlotX has a market cap of $3.64 million and approximately $475,558.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PlotX has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00048706 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002756 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00016602 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $286.60 or 0.00842114 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005715 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

PlotX Coin Profile

PLOT is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlotX’s official website is plotx.io . The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

PlotX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlotX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlotX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlotX using one of the exchanges listed above.

