pNetwork Reaches Market Capitalization of $20.08 Million (PNT)

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 24th. pNetwork has a market cap of $20.08 million and approximately $7.21 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, pNetwork has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. One pNetwork coin can now be bought for $0.64 or 0.00001886 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00047952 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00017758 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $282.41 or 0.00832758 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005723 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

pNetwork Coin Profile

pNetwork is a coin. It was first traded on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 79,348,516 coins and its circulating supply is 31,393,620 coins. pNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@provablethings . pNetwork’s official website is p.network . The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling pNetwork

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

