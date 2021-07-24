POA Achieves Market Cap of $7.24 Million (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. POA has a total market cap of $7.24 million and $204,338.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, POA has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One POA coin can now be purchased for $0.0250 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges.
POA Profile
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 289,845,445 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The official website for POA is poa.network.
POA Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for POA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.