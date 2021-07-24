Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 58,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,900,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scholtz & Company LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 0.9% in the first quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 577,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,652,000 after purchasing an additional 24,870 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 97,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Twilio during the 1st quarter worth $527,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Twilio by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,826,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,158,000 after buying an additional 1,566,136 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.99, for a total value of $1,019,067.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total transaction of $184,482.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,461 shares of company stock valued at $48,309,721. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $409.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $356.73. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.23 and a 1-year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. Analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TWLO. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.69.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

