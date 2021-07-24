Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 1,117,454 The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,117,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,634,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.48% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 87.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 42,492 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,395,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 178,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 9,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,603,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,402,000 after acquiring an additional 13,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $15.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.90. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $20.70.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on GT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

