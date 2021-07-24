Point72 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,275,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,997 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 3.39% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals worth $19,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 215.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRNX stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.85. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $21.64.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Equities analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

