Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys New Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 793,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,963,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of CenterPoint Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 16,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 34,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David J. Lesar purchased 50,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.58 per share, with a total value of $1,179,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason P. Wells purchased 10,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $240,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

NYSE CNP opened at $25.18 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $26.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.11.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 16.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

