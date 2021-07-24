Point72 Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 74.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 606,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,759,786 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.79% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals worth $15,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 332,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,027. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $251,687.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,222.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,485 shares of company stock valued at $5,537,279. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Truist boosted their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $37.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.95. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $40.14.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.56 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

