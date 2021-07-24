Point72 Asset Management L.P. Grows Position in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 305.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 810,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 610,236 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.56% of Outfront Media worth $17,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 109,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 70,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 11,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OUT opened at $23.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.91. Outfront Media Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $25.07.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.23 million. Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. Outfront Media’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. upped their target price on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Outfront Media currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

