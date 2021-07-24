Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $16.16 Million Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 1,177.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,600 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of AMETEK worth $16,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in AMETEK by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in AMETEK by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in AMETEK by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in AMETEK by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 26,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $137.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.33. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.48 and a 12-month high of $139.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.26.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.25%.

In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $5,422,534.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,917,468.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $400,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at $7,692,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,780 shares of company stock worth $5,977,201 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.17.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

