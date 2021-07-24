Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $16.86 Million Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 59.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,723 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Zillow Group worth $16,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of Z. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 232,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 149.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 20,725 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Zillow Group by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after buying an additional 10,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $111.64 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $208.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 697.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 6.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.25.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on Z. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.25.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $274,162.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,118.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total value of $105,214.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,713.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,686,473. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

