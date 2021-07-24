Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $17.70 Million Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,759 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.07% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $17,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,065,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth $71,326,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 153.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,257,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,587,000 after purchasing an additional 760,579 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 151.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 855,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,681,000 after purchasing an additional 515,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth $26,080,000. Institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CCEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.22.

Shares of CCEP opened at $61.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.91. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $34.02 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

