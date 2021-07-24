Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $17.90 Million Stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 135.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,609 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,882 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.21% of Amedisys worth $17,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Amedisys by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,101,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,085,950,000 after buying an additional 120,989 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,560,457 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $457,729,000 after purchasing an additional 52,343 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,167,729 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $309,205,000 after purchasing an additional 30,187 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 917,898 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $243,050,000 after purchasing an additional 178,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 798,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $211,397,000 after purchasing an additional 263,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMED shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.77.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $264.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.22. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.57. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.99 and a 1 year high of $325.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.11. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Amedisys news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total transaction of $324,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,099,030.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total transaction of $255,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.