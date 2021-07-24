Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $18.40 Million Holdings in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 60.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 577,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 882,433 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.96% of MacroGenics worth $18,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in MacroGenics by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter worth $80,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.53 per share, with a total value of $1,539,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,100,564 shares in the company, valued at $125,244,578.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

MGNX stock opened at $25.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.60. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $36.48.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 45.99% and a negative net margin of 126.15%. The business had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

