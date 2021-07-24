Point72 Asset Management L.P. Increases Stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 335.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 85,800 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.47% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $19,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $138.78 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.15 and a twelve month high of $178.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.50.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $713.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.81) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 196.08%.

CBRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. CL King reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist lifted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

