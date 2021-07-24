Point72 Asset Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 5,343.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 337,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331,300 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.10% of Farfetch worth $17,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTCH. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,925,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,628,000 after purchasing an additional 13,737,367 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Farfetch during the 1st quarter valued at $251,804,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Farfetch during the 1st quarter valued at $153,758,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Farfetch during the 1st quarter valued at $148,178,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,190,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

FTCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.75.

FTCH opened at $47.54 on Friday. Farfetch Ltd has a 12 month low of $20.18 and a 12 month high of $73.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.45.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $485.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.79 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 1,281.44% and a negative net margin of 150.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

