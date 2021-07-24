Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $16.53 Million in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $16,526,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of Mettler-Toledo International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 11.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 27.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 71,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $82,355,000 after buying an additional 15,341 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 21.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 141,988 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $164,094,000 after buying an additional 24,641 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 14.3% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 24,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,244,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 129.2% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,511,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,477.14 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $853.02 and a one year high of $1,482.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,352.91.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 195.99% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,299 shares in the company, valued at $9,488,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 5,985 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $7,780,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,235 shares of company stock worth $18,125,175 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

