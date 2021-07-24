Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $16.74 Million in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 690,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,741,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.38% of VIZIO as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in VIZIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,314,000. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,140,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in VIZIO during the first quarter worth approximately $16,565,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in VIZIO during the first quarter worth approximately $15,843,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in VIZIO during the first quarter worth approximately $12,886,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VIZIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

Shares of NYSE VZIO opened at $26.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.88. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $505.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.20 million. Equities analysts predict that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

