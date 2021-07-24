Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $19.04 Million in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 236,692 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $19,042,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.36% of Crocs at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in Crocs by 145.9% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,732,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $139,367,000 after buying an additional 1,027,797 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,847,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Crocs by 1,844.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 699,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,311,000 after purchasing an additional 663,949 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Crocs by 70.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,349,000 after purchasing an additional 614,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Crocs by 270.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 797,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,993,000 after purchasing an additional 582,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

In other news, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total transaction of $53,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,004.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $7,763,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,156 shares in the company, valued at $89,194,898.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,188 shares of company stock valued at $8,894,394 in the last ninety days. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $131.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.06. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.14 and a 1 year high of $136.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.84.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.61 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The company’s revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CROX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.40.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.