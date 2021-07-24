Point72 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 439,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,642 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.17% of Aramark worth $16,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Aramark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Aramark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Aramark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,343,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Aramark by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,321,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,850,000 after acquiring an additional 26,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Aramark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $497,000. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ARMK opened at $34.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.60. Aramark has a twelve month low of $20.31 and a twelve month high of $43.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Aramark will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

ARMK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.27.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

