Point72 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,340 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $17,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Intuit by 1,798.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 127,258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,339,000 after acquiring an additional 61,441 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 575,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $218,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $977,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,537,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $528.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.40 billion, a PE ratio of 67.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $474.48. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.35 and a twelve month high of $532.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Several research analysts have commented on INTU shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.71.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,330,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

