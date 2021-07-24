Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,862,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,833,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 3.13% of Mogo as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Mogo during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mogo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mogo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mogo during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mogo during the first quarter worth approximately $571,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Mogo alerts:

MOGO opened at $5.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Mogo Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $12.29. The firm has a market cap of $400.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.85 and a beta of 2.95.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. Mogo had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a negative return on equity of 32.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 million. Equities analysts forecast that Mogo Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MOGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Mogo in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Mogo in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Mogo from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Mogo from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.46.

Mogo Profile

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a Mogo app and provides access to MogoSpend, a digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card (MogoCard); MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and bitcoin rewards program to buy bitcoin through MogoCrypto.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.