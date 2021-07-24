Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 49,761 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 66.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,961 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,761 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.30% of Eagle Materials worth $16,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,553,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,377,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,790,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,667,000 after purchasing an additional 278,772 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 645,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,448,000 after acquiring an additional 271,701 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,430,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,298,000 after acquiring an additional 255,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total transaction of $266,994.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.66, for a total value of $1,476,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at $10,507,042.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,715 shares of company stock worth $7,297,968 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.50.

EXP stock opened at $136.43 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.98 and a 1-year high of $153.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.79.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $343.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.37 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 14.58%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

