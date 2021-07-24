Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 359,407 TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 359,407 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,474,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC raised its stake in TC Energy by 180.7% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 54.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Shares of TRP opened at $48.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $53.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.7137 dividend. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.49%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.08.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.