Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 3,850,200 Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,850,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,135,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 8.50% of Kindred Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KIN. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 174.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 291.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Kindred Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kindred Biosciences alerts:

KIN opened at $9.13 on Friday. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $9.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 12.07 and a quick ratio of 12.07.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 19.96% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on KIN. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Kindred Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $9.25 to $15.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Aegis reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $9.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

In related news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 69,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $473,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $367,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,894,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,389,407.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,680. 13.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kindred Biosciences Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Kindred Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kindred Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.