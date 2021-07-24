Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 43,252 Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 43,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,445,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 113,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,529,000 after acquiring an additional 31,728 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,429,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,700 shares of company stock worth $2,569,308 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP opened at $496.63 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $362.90 and a twelve month high of $499.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $462.31. The stock has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.66, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Argus boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $459.33.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

