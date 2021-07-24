Point72 Asset Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) by 708.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 614,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 538,252 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.32% of Allegro MicroSystems worth $15,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALGM. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Friess Associates LLC bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 41.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALGM opened at $26.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.57.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.00 million. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

ALGM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

In related news, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 65,275 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $1,565,294.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,882.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 93,576 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $2,517,194.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 406,146 shares of company stock worth $10,616,015. 26.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

