Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 1,173,119 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 66.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 582,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,173,119 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.10% of Avantor worth $16,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Avantor by 51.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Avantor in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantor in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantor in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Avantor in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avantor alerts:

In other news, EVP Justin Miller sold 18,488 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $575,346.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,000.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,112 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $226,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,956,263. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,513,268 shares of company stock valued at $109,241,820. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.29.

Avantor stock opened at $37.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.79. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.27 and a 1-year high of $37.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.