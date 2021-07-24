Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 124,600 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 124,600 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.14% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $19,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $302,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 493.3% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 230.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after buying an additional 54,107 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 15,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BMRN opened at $77.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 130.77, a P/E/G ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.57. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $71.35 and a one year high of $124.99.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $486.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.44 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 43.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.62 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.51.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 4,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $365,895.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,385,552.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 6,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $533,365.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,963 shares of company stock valued at $3,907,461. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

