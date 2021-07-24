Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $18.18 Million Position in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 648,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,182,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 2.30% of Esperion Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 1,264.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 83.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.37 per share, for a total transaction of $4,074,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,377,964 shares in the company, valued at $89,179,126.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ESPR. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $191.00 to $111.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.27.

Shares of NASDAQ ESPR opened at $15.60 on Friday. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $43.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.94.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.84) earnings per share. Esperion Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 344.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.52 EPS for the current year.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

