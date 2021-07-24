Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $19.58 Million Position in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,575,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.79% of Paysafe at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter valued at $2,171,267,000. Fidelity National Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter worth about $638,700,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paysafe in the first quarter worth $175,500,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Paysafe in the first quarter worth $54,000,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Paysafe in the first quarter worth $31,725,000.

NASDAQ:PSFE opened at $10.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Paysafe Limited has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $19.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.46.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Paysafe in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Paysafe in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Compass Point started coverage on Paysafe in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Paysafe from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Paysafe Profile

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

