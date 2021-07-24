Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 202,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,975,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.19% of Cboe Global Markets as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 4.4% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 7.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $120.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.63 and a 52-week high of $122.27.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 31.88%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.87.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Bryan Harkins sold 3,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $404,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,725,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,558,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,786 shares of company stock worth $4,119,527. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

