Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 119,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,472,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.23% of Euronet Worldwide at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 2.0% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 11,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord acquired 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $146.50 per share, for a total transaction of $170,819.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,032,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $132.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 62.32 and a beta of 1.64. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.06 and a 1 year high of $167.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). Euronet Worldwide had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EEFT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Euronet Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.36.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

