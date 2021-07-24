Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,568,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,103,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.14% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 688,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,950,000 after acquiring an additional 50,700 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,943,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $387,174.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,568.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,128 shares in the company, valued at $364,739.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $8.81 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $13.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

