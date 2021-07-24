Point72 Asset Management L.P. Trims Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 679,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,004 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.26% of Ovintiv worth $16,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at $655,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at $915,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at $20,359,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at $553,000. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard bought 4,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $126,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:OVV opened at $27.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 3.91. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $33.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 117.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OVV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.75 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities raised Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.55.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

