Point72 Asset Management L.P. Trims Holdings in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 615,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,822 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.32% of Replimune Group worth $18,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Replimune Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 18.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Replimune Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. 73.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Robert Coffin sold 14,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $587,106.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,806,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,325,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pamela Esposito sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $415,885.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,132,246.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,611 shares of company stock worth $3,452,806. Company insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.78.

Shares of REPL stock opened at $32.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 33.25 and a quick ratio of 33.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.40. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $54.85.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41). Equities research analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

