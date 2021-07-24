Polkacover (CVR) Market Cap Reaches $3.55 Million

Polkacover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Polkacover has a market cap of $3.55 million and $156,544.00 worth of Polkacover was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Polkacover has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Polkacover coin can currently be bought for about $0.0880 or 0.00000256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00040607 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00125387 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.15 or 0.00146034 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,446.41 or 1.00303629 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $308.70 or 0.00898898 BTC.

Polkacover Profile

Polkacover’s launch date was January 19th, 2021. Polkacover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 40,327,488 coins. Polkacover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Buying and Selling Polkacover

