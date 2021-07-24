PolkaDomain (NAME) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $293,844.00

PolkaDomain (CURRENCY:NAME) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 24th. During the last week, PolkaDomain has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. PolkaDomain has a market capitalization of $332,024.01 and $293,844.00 worth of PolkaDomain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolkaDomain coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000329 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00039155 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00123133 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.83 or 0.00143465 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,959.29 or 0.99782942 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $299.64 or 0.00880442 BTC.

PolkaDomain’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,963,724 coins. PolkaDomain’s official Twitter account is @polkadomain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaDomain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaDomain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolkaDomain using one of the exchanges listed above.

